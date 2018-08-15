Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Day off Wednesday

Betts is not in the lineup against the Phillies on Wednesday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

As expected, Betts will take a seat for a standard day off as manager Alex Cora elected to keep J.D. Martinez in the starting nine without the use of a DH in Philadelphia. Expect to see Betts back in the lineup Friday versus the Rays.

