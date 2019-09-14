Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Dealing with sore foot

Betts is dealing with a sore left foot, which is why he was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Phillies, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

He is scheduled to be checked by a doctor but the belief is it's not a serious injury. Gorkys Hernandez is starting in left field while J.D. Martinez starts in right.

More News
Our Latest Stories