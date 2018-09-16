Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Dealing with sore side

Betts exited Sunday's game against the Mets with left side soreness, Tom Caron of NESN reports.

The Red Sox are expected to evaluate Betts more thoroughly later on in the day, but the preliminary diagnosis isn't exactly the most welcoming news for a player who previously missed 12 games in June with a similar injury. Boston is off the schedule Monday before kicking off a three-game set Tuesday with the Yankees, but Betts' outlook for that series and the rest of the week appears muddled at this time.

