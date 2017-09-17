Play

Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Dealing with thumb contusion

Betts left Sunday's game against the Rays with a thumb contusion, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Betts had to leave Sunday after injuring his thumb in a collision at first base. The team is considering him day-to-day at this point in time. If he has to miss Monday's series opener against the Orioles, look for Rajai Davis or Chris Young to occupy right field in his place.

