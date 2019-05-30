Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Delivers ninth homer

Betts went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Indians.

Betts took Shane Bieber deep in the first inning to record his ninth homer of the season. He was quiet the remainder of the game, reaching base only once more on a walk in the ninth inning. Betts continues to chip in everywhere, hitting .291/.400/.484 across 255 plate appearances while also swiping six stolen bases and scoring an American League best 45 runs.

