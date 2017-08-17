Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Delivers walk-off win

Betts went 3-for-4 with three RBI in Boston's 5-4 win over St. Louis on Wednesday.

Betts had been scuffling, hitting just .184 over the past nine games before his ninth-inning double plated the tying and winning runs, earning himself a Gatorade shower after the game. His numbers this season aren't going to warrant any MVP votes, but Betts is one of the main cogs in a lineup that has had its trouble scoring runs this season.