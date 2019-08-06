Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Diagnosed with bruised shin

Betts left Monday's game against Kansas City due to a left shin contusion, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Betts suffered the injury during his fourth at-bat of the evening, fouling a ball off his own left shin. He finishes the night 0-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored. The Red Sox are labeling Betts as day-to-day.

