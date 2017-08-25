Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Diagnosed with knee contusion
Betts left Thursday's game with a right knee contusion, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
It sounds like Betts has escaped with just a bruise. It's always scary with Betts and right knee injuries, as that's the knee that required surgery last fall. At this point, it doesn't sound like the injury will require any sort of long-term absence, but the Red Sox may choose to give him a day or two to ensure it doesn't get worse.
