Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Diagnosed with shoulder contusion
Betts was diagnosed with a right shoulder contusion after departing early in Sunday's game against the Rangers with the injury, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Betts was hit in the shoulder by a throw in the first inning, though he initially stayed in the game after the incident occurred. However, he was spotted flexing his right arm after an at-bat later in the contest, with the bruised shoulder apparently limiting his range of motion. The Red Sox are labeling Betts as day-to-day, with manager Alex Cora indicating during an in-game interview with the NESN broadcast that he's "hopeful" the outfielder will be available for Boston's next contest Tuesday against the Yankees, per Ian Browne of MLB.com.
