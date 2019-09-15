Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Doctor visit on tap

Betts (foot), who is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, is slated to visit a doctor Monday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Betts is on the bench for a second straight game with what the Red Sox are terming as a sore foot, but the star outfielder will be sent in for additional tests Monday as the team looks to ensure he's not dealing with a more significant issue. If Betts' checkup goes well and his soreness subsides following Monday's off day, he could check back into the lineup for Tuesday's series opener versus San Francisco.

