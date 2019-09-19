Play

Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Does leg work in gym

Betts (foot) did some leg work in the weight room Wednesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Betts is feeling better, per manager Alex Cora who said the outfielder may return to action this weekend against Tampa Bay as the designated hitter. The Red Sox don't want to risk the foot on the artificial surface at Tropicana Field.

