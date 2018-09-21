Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Drives in five

Betts went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a three-run home run, three runs scored and five RBI on Thursday against the Yankees.

Betts began the massive performance with a two-RBI single in the second inning and capped off the night with a three-run shot in the eighth. It was his 30th homer of the season, the second time in the last three seasons he has reached that mark. Though he battled a side injury earlier in the week, it appears that Betts won't be held back by his health to close the season.