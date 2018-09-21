Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Drives in five
Betts went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a three-run home run, three runs scored and five RBI on Thursday against the Yankees.
Betts began the massive performance with a two-RBI single in the second inning and capped off the night with a three-run shot in the eighth. It was his 30th homer of the season, the second time in the last three seasons he has reached that mark. Though he battled a side injury earlier in the week, it appears that Betts won't be held back by his health to close the season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Returns to lineup Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Could return Wednesday as DH•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Out due to wet conditions•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Expects to play Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Dealing with sore side•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...