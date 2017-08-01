Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Drives in three runs in win
Betts went 2-for-5 with three RBI during Monday's win over Cleveland.
Betts entered Monday with an underwhelming .236/.309/.382 slash line through 25 July games, so it was encouraging to see him finish the month off with a multi-hit showing. However, even with that disappointing line, the outfielder still posted four homers, 23 RBI, five stolen bases and 21 runs in July. He remains a high-end fantasy asset, and a rebound stretch through the end of the season is well within reach.
