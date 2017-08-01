Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Drives in three runs in win

Betts went 2-for-5 with three RBI during Monday's win over Cleveland.

Betts entered Monday with an underwhelming .236/.309/.382 slash line through 25 July games, so it was encouraging to see him finish the month off with a multi-hit showing. However, even with that disappointing line, the outfielder still posted four homers, 23 RBI, five stolen bases and 21 runs in July. He remains a high-end fantasy asset, and a rebound stretch through the end of the season is well within reach.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast