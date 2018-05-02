Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Enters Tuesday's game off bench

Betts entered Tuesday's game as a replacement and went 0-for-2 in a 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Royals.

Betts was not in the starting lineup for a third straight game Tuesday after he experienced some tightness in his hamstring over the weekend. Prior to Tuesday's game, the Red Sox said he would return to the starting lineup Wednesday, but needed him for some innings during the extra-inning affair.