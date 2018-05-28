Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Excluded from lineup Monday

Betts (side) is out of the lineup Monday against the Blue Jays, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Just as manager Alex Cora intimated Sunday, the Red Sox will err on the side of caution and hold Betts out of the series opener while the star outfielder waits for the tightness in his left side to subside. There haven't been any reports to suggest that Betts is in danger of an extended absence, so fantasy owners may still want to keep him active for Boston's seven-game week since the expectation is that he'll be ready to play at some point during the three-game series with Toronto. With Betts on the bench Monday, however, Brock Holt will enter the starting lineup in right field, while Andrew Benintendi moves up in the order and leads off for the Red Sox.