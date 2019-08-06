Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Exits early Monday

Betts left Monday's game against the Royals with an apparent left foot injury, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Betts fouled a ball off his left foot during his final at-bat of the evening, and he was lifted from the contest shortly after, likely as a precaution. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.

