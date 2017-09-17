Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Exits early Sunday
Betts was pulled from Sunday's game against the Rays in the fifth for an undisclosed reason, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Betts was involved in a collision at first base in the fourth inning, so that could have factored into his early departure. Specific information pertaining to the cause of his exit should become available in the near future. Prior to being pulled from action, Betts had gone 0-for-2 at the plate. Rajai Davis replaced him in right field.
