Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Exits Sunday's game

Betts was removed from Sunday's game against the Mets in the top of the sixth inning for an unspecified reason, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Betts didn't look to be in any obvious pain while playing the outfield, but after consulting with team trainers, he was pulled from the contest midway through the inning. It's worth noting that he made a relay throw to home plate on a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning, so his removal could be linked to an arm injury. Regardless of the circumstances behind Betts' departure, the Red Sox will likely evaluate him in the locker room and hope that no significant injury is in play.