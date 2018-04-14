Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Exits with apparent leg injury

Betts was removed from Saturday's contest with the Orioles with an apparent leg injury, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Betts appeared to be hurt in a collision at the plate with Baltimore catcher Chance Sisco in the first inning. He limped off the field with a trainer but remained in the game for two more innings before eventually being removed. The exact nature and severity of the injury should become clearer after the game.