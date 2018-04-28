Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Exits with hamstring tightness

Betts was removed from Saturday's game against the Rays with right hamstring tightness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The move being labeled precautionary is a relatively good sign for Betts, but the specifics of the injury remain unclear as he is currently considered day-to-day. Blake Swihart entered the game in left field for the Red Sox, shifting Andrew Benintendi to center field and Jackie Bradley to right field.

