Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Exits with sore foot

Betts was pulled from Tuesday's game against the Rangers with a sore left foot, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

He missed five games from Sept. 14-19 with a left foot issue and appears to have re-aggravated that injury. Betts went 1-for-2 with a solo home run (his 29th) before being replaced by Gorkys Hernandez. Abraham notes that it's possible that this will end up being Betts' last game of the season and perhaps his last as a member of the Red Sox