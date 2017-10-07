Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Expected to play Game 3

Betts (wrist) is expected to be ready for Game 3 of the ALDS on Sunday against the Astros, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

Betts said his left wrist flared up on a swing during Game 2, but he was never worried about the issue and is expected to be in the starting lineup for Boston's critical Game 3. He's gone 3-for-8 (.375) with a run scored through the Red Sox's first two postseason games.