Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Expected to play Game 3
Betts (wrist) is expected to be ready for Game 3 of the ALDS on Sunday against the Astros, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
Betts said his left wrist flared up on a swing during Game 2, but he was never worried about the issue and is expected to be in the starting lineup for Boston's critical Game 3. He's gone 3-for-8 (.375) with a run scored through the Red Sox's first two postseason games.
More News
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...