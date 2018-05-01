Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Expected to return Wednesday
Manager Alex Cora said Betts (hamstring) will return to the starting lineup Wednesday against the Royals, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Betts has missed the previous two games due to hamstring tightness, and he'll be withheld from the starting lineup for one more game before presumably returning to action for Wednesday's series finale. The 25-year-old will once again be available off the bench Tuesday.
More News
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...