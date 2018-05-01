Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Expected to return Wednesday

Manager Alex Cora said Betts (hamstring) will return to the starting lineup Wednesday against the Royals, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Betts has missed the previous two games due to hamstring tightness, and he'll be withheld from the starting lineup for one more game before presumably returning to action for Wednesday's series finale. The 25-year-old will once again be available off the bench Tuesday.