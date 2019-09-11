Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Expected to sit Wednesday

Manager Alex Cora said Betts will be off Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

There doesn't seem to be anything behind this besides wanting to get Betts a breather. It will be his first day off in a month. Betts homered and walked twice Tuesday, bringing his line for September to .333/.415/.778 and his line for the season to .290/.390/.526. Only Christian Yelich, Ronald Acuna, Cody Bellinger, Mike Trout, Ketel Marte and Juan Soto have been more valuable fantasy assets in the outfield.

More News
Our Latest Stories