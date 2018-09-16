Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Expects to play Tuesday

Manager Alex Cora said Betts (side) is fine and should start at designated hitter Tuesday against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

This is encouraging news after Betts exited Sunday's series finale against the Mets with left side soreness. Cora noted that the outfielder is still a little sore, so the Red Sox will likely monitor Betts leading up to Tuesday's series opener before giving him the green light to play.