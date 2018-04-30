Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Feeling better

Betts' hamstring is improving, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Betts was pulled from Saturday's game when the hamstring felt a little tight, so he was removed from the game. Manager Alex Cora reported Betts showed up Sunday feeling better and is hoping it doesn't take long. The manager said Betts would be playing Monday if the game were in September or October.

