Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Feeling better
Betts' hamstring is improving, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Betts was pulled from Saturday's game when the hamstring felt a little tight, so he was removed from the game. Manager Alex Cora reported Betts showed up Sunday feeling better and is hoping it doesn't take long. The manager said Betts would be playing Monday if the game were in September or October.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Sitting out Sunday vs. Rays•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Exits with hamstring tightness•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Goes yard twice•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Gets rare day off Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Continues torrid stretch at plate•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Homers three times Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...