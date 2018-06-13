Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Feels fine after return

Betts said he felt "perfectly normal" after making a surprising return to the lineup Monday following a stay on the disabled list due to an abdomen injury, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Betts was out of the lineup Tuesday, which may have opened a few eyes, but it was just a normal day off. "I'm just going to work back into playing every day," he said. "One day at a time, go from there." It sounds like the Red Sox will proceed with caution, at least during Betts' first series back from the DL.