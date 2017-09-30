Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Fills box score Saturday
Betts went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, three runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-3 win over Houston.
The win sealed the AL East for the Red Sox, who will need Betts making this type of impact to have any chance in a playoff series. The homer was Betts' 24th, moving him ahead of Hanley Ramirez for team lead.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Hitless in return•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Back in action Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Optimistic about playing Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Available to hit Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Avoids structural damage•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...