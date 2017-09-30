Play

Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Fills box score Saturday

Betts went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, three runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-3 win over Houston.

The win sealed the AL East for the Red Sox, who will need Betts making this type of impact to have any chance in a playoff series. The homer was Betts' 24th, moving him ahead of Hanley Ramirez for team lead.

