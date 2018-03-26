Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Finishes spring with hitting streak

Betts went 2-for-2 with a walk, two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's Grapefruit League finale against the Twins.

Betts caused a minor stir early in camp when he started 0-for-16, but has hit in 11 straight games since, including multiple hits in five of his last six. It took him a while to get his timing down, but that's why they have spring training. He'll be Boston's leadoff when the season kicks off Thursday against the Rays and is a legitimate 30-30 threat.