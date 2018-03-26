Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Finishes spring with hitting streak
Betts went 2-for-2 with a walk, two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's Grapefruit League finale against the Twins.
Betts caused a minor stir early in camp when he started 0-for-16, but has hit in 11 straight games since, including multiple hits in five of his last six. It took him a while to get his timing down, but that's why they have spring training. He'll be Boston's leadoff when the season kicks off Thursday against the Rays and is a legitimate 30-30 threat.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Whacks first spring homer•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Will likely return to leadoff spot in 2018•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Wins arbitration case•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Batting cleanup Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Expected to play Game 3•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Confident for Game 3•
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...