Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Future in Boston uncertain
The Red Sox may trade Betts if the organization can't reach a long-term deal with the outfielder, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Boston chairman Tom Werner made comments that suggest the team could deal Betts. "We'll have some conversations with him going forward," Werner said. "But obviously there will be a point where hopefully we can make a deal. Or we'll decide at that point what is Plan B or Plan C? But we haven't gotten to that point. And we're very open to continuing the discussions with him." Betts has made it clear he wants to become a free agent after the 2020 season, so the Red Sox may have to consider alternate plans if they can't ink him to an extension. Betts is likely to receive more than $30 million in arbitration while the Red Sox are anxious to drop below the $208 million Competitive Balance Threshold in 2020.
