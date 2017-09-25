Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Game-changer in Sunday's win
Betts went 1-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Reds.
In the month of September, Betts is looking like the impact player he was during the entirety of 2016. His eighth-inning, bases-clearing double tied Sunday's game before he raced home from second base on an infield single to give Boston the lead. It was the second time on Boston's road trip that he cleared the bases with a double -- he also did it Monday in Baltimore -- to cap comeback wins. He's hitting a modest .273 over the month of September, but has slugged .583 with five home runs, 14 extra-base hits and 21 RBI over 20 games.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Back in action Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Scratched from Saturday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Rips triple, homer in win over O's•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Back in action Monday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Dealing with thumb contusion•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Exits early Sunday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...