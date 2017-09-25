Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Game-changer in Sunday's win

Betts went 1-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Reds.

In the month of September, Betts is looking like the impact player he was during the entirety of 2016. His eighth-inning, bases-clearing double tied Sunday's game before he raced home from second base on an infield single to give Boston the lead. It was the second time on Boston's road trip that he cleared the bases with a double -- he also did it Monday in Baltimore -- to cap comeback wins. He's hitting a modest .273 over the month of September, but has slugged .583 with five home runs, 14 extra-base hits and 21 RBI over 20 games.