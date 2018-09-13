Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Gets breather

Betts is not in the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Betts is hitting an impressive .324/.452/.441 through 10 games in September. He'll head to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off with the Red Sox having clinched a playoff berth. J.D. Martinez will cover right field in his stead, while Blake Swihart serves as designated hitter.