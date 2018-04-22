Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Gets rare day off Sunday
Betts is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora will overhaul the lineup a night after his club was no-hit by Sean Manaea, with Betts' absence the most significant of the changes. Even after going hitless Saturday, Betts has established himself as an early American League MVP favorite with a .459 on-base percentage, six home runs and 14 RBI through 19 games, so he should be back in his rightful spot atop the lineup in the Red Sox's next game Tuesday in Toronto. Jackie Bradley will handle leadoff duties in Sunday's matinee game.
