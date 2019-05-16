Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Goes 3-for-5

Betts went 3-for-5 with an RBI single and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Rockies.

Betts' run-scoring hit came in the third inning to bring Andrew Benintendi around, before Betts scored on a J.D. Martinez homer later in the inning. Betts has hit safely in seven of his last nine games, going 10-for-36 with a homer and three doubles in that span. For the year, the outfielder is hitting .289 with seven homers, 22 RBI and 33 runs scored.