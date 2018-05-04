Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Goes deep again

Betts went 2-for-4 with a home run, double, four RBI and one run scored Thursday against the Rangers.

Betts was the driving force behind the Red Sox offense Thursday as he posted his second extraordinary stat-line in as many days. He has elite numbers across the board, currently leading the American League in batting average, home runs, runs scored and slugging percentage.

