Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Goes deep Sunday

Betts went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Yankees.

Betts took Masahiro Tanaka deep in the fifth inning to record his 26th home run of the season. He had a quiet weekend series against the Yankees, recording only three hits to go along with four strikeouts in 12 at-bats. However, he has produced excellently across the board offensively for the entire season and is among the league leaders in batting average (.342), runs (87) and stolen bases (21).