Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Goes yard again

Betts went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the White Sox.

After going nearly three weeks without a home run, Betts has now homered in consecutive games to bring his season total to 29. Despite a slow month in terms of power production, he has gotten on base at a rate north of .450 and scored 25 runs. He remains among the league leaders in all major statistics.

