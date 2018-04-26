Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Goes yard twice
Betts went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Blue Jays.
Betts got the game started with a leadoff homer, then delivered the game-winning, two-run shot in the seventh inning in the 4-3 win. The 25-year-old was riding a brief two-game hitless stretch coming into this one, but that's been about as long as pitchers can contain him so far in what has been a scorching start to the season. The two homers were his seventh and eighth of the year to go along with a terrific .350/.442/.750 slash line.
