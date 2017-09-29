Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Hitless in return
Betts returned to the lineup Thursday after missing two games with due to wrist injury and went hitless with a walk in four plate appearances in a 12-2 loss to the Astros.
Betts had experienced some irritation and swelling in his left wrist and was back in the middle of Boston's order. He's been stellar during the month of September, and his return is a big boost for a lineup that is significantly different without him.
