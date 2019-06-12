Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Hits 11th homer

Betts went 1-for-4 with a walk and solo home run Tuesday against the Rangers.

Betts took Chris Martin deep in the ninth inning to record his 11th homer of the season. While not as exciting as the long ball, Betts has a .386 on-base percentage, racking up 49 walks and 52 runs scored in 311 plate appearances. While his power is currently lagging behind last season's 32 homer pace, he has maintained plenty of value thanks to his ability to get on base.

