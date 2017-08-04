Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Hits 18th homer Thursday

Betts went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Thursday's 9-5 win over the White Sox.

Betts missed out on the fun in a four-run first inning, but quickly made amends by launching his team-leading 18th home run in the next frame. He struck out once, but still has more free passes (50) than whiffs (49) this season. Despite the improved batting eye, Betts is slashing just .272/.348/.467 after posting a .318/.363/.534 line last year.