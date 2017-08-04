Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Hits 18th homer Thursday
Betts went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Thursday's 9-5 win over the White Sox.
Betts missed out on the fun in a four-run first inning, but quickly made amends by launching his team-leading 18th home run in the next frame. He struck out once, but still has more free passes (50) than whiffs (49) this season. Despite the improved batting eye, Betts is slashing just .272/.348/.467 after posting a .318/.363/.534 line last year.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Drives home three in win•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Homers in doubleheader nightcap•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Steals base, scores tying run•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Has historic game Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Hits 13th bomb•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...