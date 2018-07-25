Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Hits 24th home run

Betts was 2-for-5 with a solo home run and strikeout in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Orioles.

Betts may hit his 24th home run during the fifth inning but his final at-bat was more impactful, as he grounded into a double play with runners on first and second to end the ballgame. Nonetheless, the 25-year-old shows no signs of slowing down with his .351/.437/.668 slash line this season.