Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Hits another homer

Betts went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-1 win versus Oakland.

Betts continued his current hot stretch at the plate as he is now 12-for-24 with four doubles and two home runs over the last six games. The 26-year-old is now slashing .295/.394/.527 with six home runs and 15 RBI as he appears to be rounding into form, though having only one steal through the first month of the season remains a bit of a concern.

