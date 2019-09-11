Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Hits first-pitch homer

Betts went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Betts jumped on the first pitch of the game and launched his 28th home run, leaving him two shy of a second straight 30-homer season. He's fallen off the pace of last year's MVP season, but Betts is still putting up excellent numbers. He's slashing .290/.390/.526 with 28 home runs, 78 RBI and 14 stolen bases over 143 games.

