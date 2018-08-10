Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Hits for cycle

Betts went 4-for-4 Thursday, hitting for the cycle with two runs scored, one RBI and a walk in the 8-5 loss to Toronto.

Betts continues putting together a stellar MVP campaign, raising his OPS to a ridiculous 1.103 in 2018. He's scored 95 runs and knocked 62 extra-base hits alongside 22 stolen bases. Betts continues to be an everyday threat.