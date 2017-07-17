Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Homers in doubleheader nightcap
Betts went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Boston's victory over New York on Sunday night.
Betts went 4-for-8 with a walk over the two games in Sunday's doubleheader, and he raised his OPS 12 points to .841 in the process. Betts has struggled a bit in July coming off a productive month of June, but he showed signs of getting back on track over the weekend.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Steals base, scores tying run•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Has historic game Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Hits 13th bomb•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Socks game-winning homer Friday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Homers twice in Wednesday's win•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Three-double night Monday•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...