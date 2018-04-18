Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Homers three times Tuesday

Betts went 3-for-3 with two walks and three solo home runs Tuesday against the Angles.

Betts blasted three solo home runs Tuesday, the first of which came to lead off the game against Shohei Ohtani. This performance indicates that the foot injury he was battling, and that caused him to miss Sunday's game against the Orioles, isn't serious and shouldn't factor into his performance moving forward. He has an impressive profile to begin the season, walking 10 times while also recording 12 extra-base hits in 67 plate appearances.