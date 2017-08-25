Red Sox's Mookie Betts: In Friday's lineup

Betts (knee) is in the lineup against the Orioles on Friday, Evan Drellich of WEEI.com reports.

Betts was removed from Thursday's game in the seventh inning after running into the outfield wall earlier in the contest. Although he was diagnosed with a knee contusion, the 24-year-old appears ready to go for Friday's series opener, as he will line up in right field and bat third against Jeremy Hellickson.