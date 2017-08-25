Red Sox's Mookie Betts: In Friday's lineup
Betts (knee) is in the lineup against the Orioles on Friday, Evan Drellich of WEEI.com reports.
Betts was removed from Thursday's game in the seventh inning after running into the outfield wall earlier in the contest. Although he was diagnosed with a knee contusion, the 24-year-old appears ready to go for Friday's series opener, as he will line up in right field and bat third against Jeremy Hellickson.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Diagnosed with knee contusion•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Leaves game after running into wall•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Delivers walk-off win•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Moves into cleanup spot•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Receives rare day off Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Hits 18th homer Thursday•
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...