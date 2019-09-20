Red Sox's Mookie Betts: In lineup as DH

Betts (foot) will serve as the designated hitter and bat leadoff Friday against the Rays, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

This is good news for those setting weekend lineups, though Betts is not going to be taking the field at all during the series due to the turf at Tropicana Field, so it's not a lock that he will start all three games. Betts had 15 hits -- including five homers -- in his first 41 September at-bats before being sidelined by foot inflammation.