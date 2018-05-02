Red Sox's Mookie Betts: In Wednesday's lineup
Betts will play right field and bat atop the order against the Royals on Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Expectedly, Betts will return to the starting lineup after being held out of the starting nine for the past three games due to a hamstring injury. The outfielder was able to come in during Tuesday's extra-inning loss, going 0-for-2 with one strikeout.
